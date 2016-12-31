NEWS

Atlantic City police search for missing 17-year-old girl

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Atlantic City police are seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Sierra Heaton, also known as Sierra Reign.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sierra's mother informed police her daughter was in Atlantic City and possibly being held against her will.

Detectives were able to locate and interview several individuals, and search two locations for Sierra.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch, weighing about 115 pounds, with blue eyes, strawberry-blonde hair and a tattoo on her hip.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leather jacket, grey leggings and black combat boots. She was last seen in the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to TIP411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
