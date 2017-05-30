ATM stolen from New Jersey diner

Police are investigating the theft of an ATM from a diner in New Jersey.The crime was reported early Friday morning at the Court House Diner in the Cape May Courthouse section of Middle Township.Investigators say at some point in the overnight hours, the suspect or suspects cut the phone, cable and internet lines to the business, then stolen an ATM with more than $4,000 inside.It is believed the ATM was then loaded into a vehicle and taken from the scene.Police now want to hear from anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle in or around the diner between 11 p.m. Thursday and 6:45 a.m. Friday.If you have information, you are asked to call police at 609-465-8700.----------