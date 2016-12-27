NEWS

Authorities believe Pa. mom posted on Facebook about planned murder-suicide

GLEN ROCK, Pa. --
Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a woman posted a suicide note on Facebook, telling her husband "you don't deserve to have a son," shortly before suffocating her 1-year-old and fatally shooting herself.

State police said they found the bodies of 40-year-old Sheri Shermeyer and her son inside their home Monday afternoon after being alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.

The York County coroner says it's believed Shermeyer composed the note about two hours before police found the bodies in Glen Rock, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia.

In it she talks about her deep love for her son but also that "all she can think about is leaving this world."

Police called the deaths an apparent murder-suicide pending autopsies Wednesday.
