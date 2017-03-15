NEWS

Authorities identify Toms River man shot, killed by police

TOMS RIVER, N.J. --
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police following a physical altercation at an apartment complex.

Ocean County prosecutors say 56-year-old Toms River resident Christopher Apostolos was shot around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Silver Ridge Apartments. They say police had gone there to follow up on a report of a person believed to be in need of "professional mental health intervention services."

The altercation soon ensued and one of the officers shot Apostolos. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Further details on the shooting have not been disclosed.

Prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing.

