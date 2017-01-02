NEWS

Authorities: Man injures 2 officers, assaults police dog

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
Authorities say a Delaware man accused of beating his girlfriend at a New Jersey hotel injured two police officers and assaulted a police dog before he was finally taken into custody.

Egg Harbor police went to the hotel around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and saw the 21-year-old woman had facial injuries.

But when they tried to arrest Alexander Kearney, they say a violent struggle ensued until Kearney was arrested several minutes later.

Authorities didn't provide details about the officers' injuries except to say they were not life-threatening.

Kearney was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, using or threatening to use violence against a law enforcement officer and purposely causing injury to a police dog.

It wasn't known Monday if Kearney has retained an attorney.
