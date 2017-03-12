Philadelphia police are investigating after a 16-year-old autistic boy was found bound and bruised in the city's Mantua section.The calls for help came just after 11 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of North 42nd Street.According to police and witnesses, the teen lives just up the block on 42nd near Ogden.Apparently he was found outside in the freezing cold in between two row homes.Police say the teen was found with his feet bound and bruises on his wrists.He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition.Residents in the area tell Action News they can't believe something like this would happen, but declined to speak on camera.The Special Victims Unit is now investigating.------