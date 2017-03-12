NEWS

Autistic teen boy found bound, bruised between 2 row homes in Mantua

EMBED </>More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 16-year-old autistic boy was found bound and bruised in the city's Mantua section. (WPVI)

By
MANUTA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating after a 16-year-old autistic boy was found bound and bruised in the city's Mantua section.

The calls for help came just after 11 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of North 42nd Street.

According to police and witnesses, the teen lives just up the block on 42nd near Ogden.

Apparently he was found outside in the freezing cold in between two row homes.

Police say the teen was found with his feet bound and bruises on his wrists.

He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition.

Residents in the area tell Action News they can't believe something like this would happen, but declined to speak on camera.

The Special Victims Unit is now investigating.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsautism
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Irish pride, culture at Philly St. Patrick's Day Parade
Planned power outage for PECO customers in North, NW Phila.
Democrat: Trump 'enthusiastic' about call for Medicare to negotiate drug prices
Trump budget chief: President is focused on health care, not insurance coverage
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning and Watches Issued For Region
Planned power outage for PECO customers in North, NW Phila.
Villanova gets top seed in NCAA Tournament
Fire erupts at closed bowling alley in Pike Creek
3 in critical condition after South Phila. fire
Pedestrian struck, killed in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Irish pride, culture at Philly St. Patrick's Day Parade
Show More
Apartment complex fire blamed on unattended cooking
Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia
Man killed in Mill Creek, Del. crash ID'd
More News
Top Video
Fire erupts at closed bowling alley in Pike Creek
Pedestrian struck, killed in Mount Laurel, N.J.
Apartment complex fire blamed on unattended cooking
Irish pride, culture at Philly St. Patrick's Day Parade
More Video