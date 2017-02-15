Baby born in car after father gets pulled over for speeding in Ca.

First responders delivered a baby on a California Freeway after the father was pulled over for speeding.
The family was travelling from northern to southern California for a doctor visit Tuesday when the mom started to have contractions.
Officers near Bakersfield stopped the father for driving 110 miles per hour.
But instead of a ticket, officers and firefighters helped deliver the healthy baby boy.
Both mom and baby were rushed to the hospital, but not before dad posed for a picture.
Captain Jeff Tape of Kern County Fire said, "He (the dad) was a little excited which makes sense, I think I'd be a little excited too."
Adam Tayor, CHP added, "Dad's heart rate finally came down."
The officers even stopped by the hospital with a Valentine's Day gift for the new bundle of joy.
Mom, dad and baby are all doing okay.
