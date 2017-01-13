NEWS

Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive in South Carolina

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released this baby photo of Kamiyah Mobley and a booking photo and sketches of Gloria Williams, who is accused of kidnapping the child in 1998. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
A newborn girl stolen from a Florida hospital 18 years ago has been found alive in South Carolina. Authorities say the woman who raised her has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

Kamiyah Mobley was taken from her biological mother in 1998 at just 8 hours old. Police said a woman, posing as a nurse, told the mother her baby had a fever and she needed to check her. She then walked out of the hospital with the infant.

During a news conference on Friday, Jacksonville sheriff's officials named that suspect as 51-year-old Gloria Williams. Authorities said Williams and Mobley were found living in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Law enforcement officials said Mobley had been living under a different name for 18 years. A few months ago, she somehow got the feeling that she may be involved in the 1998 kidnapping.

She recently submitted a DNA sample, and authorities said the results came back as a positive match, confirming she is in fact Mobley.

Authorities said Mobley appeared to be in good health.

Sheriff Mike Williams said Mobley's birth family is rejoicing, but how and when to reconnect with them is up to the young woman.

Williams was arrested Friday morning and has been charged with kidnapping and interference of custody. There is no minimum mandatory on time served for kidnapping. It is a first degree felony punishable by up to life, while interference of custody is a third degree felony with a maximum of up to five years, according to the state attorney.

There were other family members living in the home with Mobley and Gloria Williams, Sheriff Williams said. However, officials say they have no other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.
