Bear remains in tree in Bucks County, free to roam at night

Bear sighting in Feasterville. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

By
FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A bear remains in a tree in Feasterville, Bucks County after being spotted running through nearby neighborhoods.

The goal Monday was to get the black bear down and to safety before dark because if not, he would be free to roam again should he choose to.

"Once it gets dark, we would evacuate and let him travel in his own. This is a very populated area and we're worried about him getting hit by a car," Officer Shawn Burkett of the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The bear remains in a tree on the property of the Somerton Springs Swim Club.

On Sunday night, the Game Commission fired at the bear with a tranquilizer near the intersection of Street Road and Bustleton Avenue, but it wasn't enough to knock him out.



Officials say the public is safe from the bear.

"They don't want anything to do with us. He just wants to find food. Right now, he's having a nap," Burkett said.
Bear tranquilized, then fell asleep in tree in Bucks County. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 4, 2017.



At one point Monday, the bear almost came down from the tree, but climbed back up after spotting the Game Commission.

They fired blank shots at him, but he only climbed up higher.

A drone was sent up to get bird's eye view and that appeared to just wake him up.

"The plan is to let him him climb down, I'll dart him and he'll fall asleep hopefully, and we'll get him out of here," Burkett said.

Officials say this is the same bear that was seen in Doylestown earlier in the week.

