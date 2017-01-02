NEWS

Bensalem hit-and-run vehicle caught on video

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The Bensalem Police Department has released video of a hit-and-run that occurred New Year's Day.

Police say a bicyclist was struck at 9:28 a.m. Sunday on Tennis Avenue between Bristol Pike and State Road.

Police say the striking vehicle fled the scene.

A passing motorist found the victim with serious injuries.

Bensalem police found a side view mirror from a truck nearby the victim.

Surveillance video shows the striking vehicle at Tennis Avenue and State Road right after the crash.


The vehicle is an older model Chevrolet pick-up, maroon in color, 2 door with extended cab, flared rear fenders, short utility bed, running lights on the top of the cab and light colored molding on the lower half of the body.

Police say the vehicle will be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the passenger side door.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or its owner should call Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.
Related Topics:
newspa. newshit and runBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
Police: Man completely nude in South Jersey exposure incidents
2 suspects sought in series of armed robberies
Delaware man injured in Turkey attack returning home
More News
Top Stories
Delaware man injured in Turkey attack returning home
Police: Man completely nude in South Jersey exposure incidents
2 suspects sought in series of armed robberies
New Philly beverage tax giving shoppers sticker shock
AccuWeather: More Rain On The Way, Arctic Air By Late Week
Slain Pennsylvania trooper's funeral arrangements announced
2 injured, man charged in violent mobile home park dispute
Show More
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Deadly shooting in North Philadelphia
Crews find family's cats after Kensington fire
Authorities: Man injures 2 officers, assaults police dog
Pay to rise for millions as 19 states increase minimum wage
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos