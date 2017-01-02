Bensalem hit-and-run vehicle caught on video

The Bensalem Police Department has released video of a hit-and-run that occurred New Year's Day.Police say a bicyclist was struck at 9:28 a.m. Sunday on Tennis Avenue between Bristol Pike and State Road.Police say the striking vehicle fled the scene.A passing motorist found the victim with serious injuries.Bensalem police found a side view mirror from a truck nearby the victim.Surveillance video shows the striking vehicle at Tennis Avenue and State Road right after the crash.The vehicle is an older model Chevrolet pick-up, maroon in color, 2 door with extended cab, flared rear fenders, short utility bed, running lights on the top of the cab and light colored molding on the lower half of the body.Police say the vehicle will be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the passenger side door.Anyone with information about this vehicle or its owner should call Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.