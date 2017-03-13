NEWS

Biden Institute launched at University of Delaware

Former Vice President Joe Biden, right, embraces University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis during an event to formally launch the Biden Institute (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By RANDALL CHASE
NEWARK, Del. --
Vice President Joe Biden is hoping a new public policy institute bearing his name will foster civic engagement and promote a spirit of bipartisanship.

"There's a whole range of things that have no ideology attached to them," Biden told reporters Monday after formally launching the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, his alma mater.

"I think that the public is so sick and tired of the sort of political carnage going on," he added.

The institute is a new research and policy center focused on domestic issues including economic reform, environmental sustainability, criminal justice and civil rights. Biden will be the founding chair of the institute, which will be part of UD's School of Public Policy and Administration.

Biden stressed that the institute will be nonpartisan.

"It is not going to be a political organization trying to challenge Trump policy," he told a crowd of about 200 people.

But Biden later made clear that he himself will remain politically engaged and will not hesitate to speak out on issues of the day, such as President Donald Trump's attacks on the news media.

"It's bizarre, what's happening," he said, describing a free press as "the ultimate guarantor of our liberty."

"Any effort to delegitimize the press is the stuff of which oligarchs engage in," he added. "So I will speak out on things like that, but I will not do it from the podium or the platform of the University of Delaware."

At the same time, Biden said Trump deserves a chance to govern, and that he hopes the institute will help young people understand that politics can be a noble profession.

Biden, who said he will be committing one day a week to the institute, is leaning heavily on veteran political aides to help run it.

His sister and longtime campaign manager, Valerie Biden Owens, will serve as vice chair, while Mike Donilon, a former White House counselor to Biden, will be managing director.

Catherine McLaughlin, former director of the Institute of Politics at Harvard, will serve as executive director of the Biden Institute.

"We're very fortunate to have her," Biden said.

Biden said he hopes the institute will draw leaders from politics, business, and the news media, along with experts on specific issues for debates and discussions. He even envisions an annual conference of political and business leaders, similar to those held in Davos, Switzerland, and Aspen, Colorado.

"I hope it will become a source of significant pride and some excitement here at my alma mater," said Biden, who plans to appear at an April 7 rally to meet students.

Biden will be splitting his time between the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania, where he will head a foreign policy institute called the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The foreign policy institute will be located in Washington, D.C., but Biden also will have an office on the Penn campus in Philadelphia.

------
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsjoe bidenuniversity of delaware
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
High winds off lake turn western New York home into an ice house
Winter storm to wreak havoc on Northeast travel
Northeast braces for late-winter wallop
1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia fire
GOP congressman defends racially charged tweet against critics
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
6abc School Closings and Delays
Philly declares snow emergency starting Monday night
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
State of Emergency for NJ ahead of snowstorm
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
Snow emergencies announced ahead of storm
Show More
SEPTA announces plan for snowstorm
NJ Transit announces service changes due to snow
Airlines begin to cancel flights at PHL ahead of storm
Amtrak announces snowstorm service plan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos