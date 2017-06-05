NEWS

Bill Cosby sexual assault trial begins in Montgomery County, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Cosby trial begins: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

By
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Comedian Bill Cosby goes on trial on Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

Opening statements are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.



The judge hopes to control the media frenzy at the courthouse.

Extra security measures were in place ahead of the long-anticipated trial.



Cosby's image as a father and a family man helped fuel his extraordinary career in entertainment.

The 79-year-old actor's legacy will be on the line when his accuser takes the stand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsbill cosbyNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
London witness says attackers' eyes were 'pure evil'
LIVE: Arrivals for start of Bill Cosby trial
Description released of escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Ariana Grande fans who survived terror attack 'really emotional' at benefit
More News
Top Stories
Description released of escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
LIVE: Arrivals for start of Bill Cosby trial
Trump lashes out at Justice Dept. travel ban strategy
Man shot, killed in West Oak Lane home invasion
ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack
Young man and woman shot, killed inside car in East Mt. Airy
NJ-based Dawa agrees to change name after Wawa suit
Show More
Fire destroys home in South Philadelphia
12 arrested in London's night of terror; IS claims attack
Suspect charged in stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 NB near exit 10 in Tinicum Twp.
Bear tranquilized, then fell asleep in tree in Bucks County
More News
Top Video
Description released of escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Man shot, killed in West Oak Lane home invasion
12 arrested in London's night of terror; IS claims attack
NJ nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test
More Video