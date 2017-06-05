Opening statements in Cosby trial expected to begin in less than 2 hours in Norristown. pic.twitter.com/AJ1qYE4OSI — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 5, 2017

Fencing set up outside of MontCo Courthouse ahead of Cosby trial. Opening statements set for this AM.

Comedian Bill Cosby goes on trial on Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.Opening statements are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.The judge hopes to control the media frenzy at the courthouse.Extra security measures were in place ahead of the long-anticipated trial.Cosby's image as a father and a family man helped fuel his extraordinary career in entertainment.The 79-year-old actor's legacy will be on the line when his accuser takes the stand.