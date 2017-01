A notable figure from South Jersey has died.Bill Morey created Surfside Pier in North Wildwood.That grew into Morey's Piers amusement parks.The 87-year-old was a lifelong resident of the Wildwoods.He leaves behind his wife, Delores, four children and seven grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood.