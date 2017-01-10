Bizarre zombie prank in Ohio under investigation

A prank involving zombie decorations and a frozen pond could lead to trouble for two Ohio men.Jasen Dixon and Dustin Smith took pictures of fake disfigured heads and other body parts and posted them on Facebook.They claimed to have stumbled upon real bodies frozen under a pond.The men were really just in their backyard in Sycamore Township.Smith says they kept the joke going for about two hours.Then they got a call from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.And that person said, "He used resources. They were contacted, and somebody went out searching," said Smith.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has launched an investigation.They would not elaborate on any possible charges the men could face.Dixon made national news in 2014 and 2015 for the zombie nativity scene he built in his backyard during the holidays.