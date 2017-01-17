NEWS

Board of Ethics issues unprecedented fine to Philadelphia DA Seth Williams

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams speaks during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA --
District Attorney Seth Williams has agreed to pay $62,000 in penalties as part of a settlement with the Philadelphia Board of Ethics over failure to disclose gifts and sources of income and accepting gifts barred by the city ethics code.

In addition to the fine - which officials called the largest imposed by the board in its 10-year history - Williams will send the city $2,840, which the board called "the value of the prohibited gifts" accepted.

Officials said Williams didn't disclose five sources of income and 89 gifts on a 2010-2015 financial interest statement and omitted 10 items on an amended statement in August.

Williams, a Democrat, apologized to the city, prosecutors, supporters and family members and vowed to "work every day" to earn back their "trust and respect."
Related Topics:
newsphilly newsseth williams
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Airport Shooting Suspect Blames 'Mind Control': FBI
More Than 50 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip the Inauguration
President Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning's 35-Year Sentence
Security increased at S. Philly condos after robbery
More News
Top Stories
Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
"Little Nicky" Scarfo, ex-Philly mob boss, dies in prison
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
Reward offered after soldier beaten after Mummers Parade
Security increased at S. Philly condos after robbery
Police: All clear after suspicious package found at Temple
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
Show More
Abington teen killed in 'murder fantasy' was friend to the lonely
Fight between bar manager and guard turns deadly
NJ Transit expands bus service to 30th Street Station
Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pa. Attorney General
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos