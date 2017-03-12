NEWS

Body found floating along Schuylkill River in Berks County

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say kayakers discovered a body floating along the banks of the Schuylkill River in Berks County.

The body was recovered just before 2 p.m. Sunday near Gibraltar Road in Exeter Township.

Police say kayakers were searching for 26-year-old Bradley Verret, who was last seen leaving Trooper Thorn's restaurant in Reading just over a month ago.

According to investigators, the body does not match the description of Verret.

The victim found this afternoon is described as a white male in his mid- to late 50s or early 60s.

Preliminary findings are reportedly leading investigators to consider the possibility of suicide in this incident.

