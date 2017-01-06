NEWS

Body of girl, 17, found along Delaware Canal Towpath

Action News on 6abc.com

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County are investigating after a 17-year-old girl's body was found along the Delaware Canal towpath.

Police were called to the area of Green Lane and Route 13 in Bristol, Pa. at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday.

According to sources, her body was found by a homeless man nearby, who put her in a shopping cart and went to that location for help.

However, arriving medics found the teen was already dead.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death. For now, police are treating it as suspicious.

Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story used a name believed to be the identity of the teen based on information provided by law enforcement sources. That name has been removed due to questions about the validity of that information.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsbody foundBristol
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Certified as President, Faith Spotted Eagle Gets a Vote
Tilikum, a SeaWorld Killer Whale Featured in 'Blackfish,' Has Died
LIVE VIDEO: Fla. Gov. Scott Speaks on Ft. Lauderdale Shooting
Charleston Church Shooting Victim Was Considering Retirement, Brother Says at Dylann Roof Sentencing
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
More News
Top Stories
Police: 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
What we know about suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
AccuWeather: More Snow Expected Saturday
LATEST MAPS: More snow expected Saturday
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Judge denies bail for 4 Chicago Facebook live torture suspects
Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police
Show More
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died
Trump to be briefed on classified Russia report
Officials say boy killed himself after being sent to his room
Red Panda dies at Elmwood Park Zoo
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase on Sunday
More News
Photos
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
More Photos