Body of girl, 17, found along Delaware Canal Towpath

Police in Bucks County are investigating after a 17-year-old girl's body was found along the Delaware Canal towpath.Police were called to the area of Green Lane and Route 13 in Bristol, Pa. at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday.According to sources, her body was found by a homeless man nearby, who put her in a shopping cart and went to that location for help.However, arriving medics found the teen was already dead.There was no immediate word on the cause of death. For now, police are treating it as suspicious.Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.