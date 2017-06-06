A boil-water advisory has been issued for some residents and businesses in Trenton, New Jersey.The advisory affects about 35,000 people who live along the Delaware River.The Trenton Water Works on Tuesday announced there is a potential or actual threat to the water quality. Officials are not saying what the problem is.Officials say residents should boil water before drinking, cooking, making ice or brushing teeth.The advisory remains in effect until repairs are made.City officials released the following:The affected areas extend into the city from the Delaware River to Prospect Street and Bellevue Avenue to Prospect Street to Pennington Avenue to Perry Street to S. Clinton Avenue to Liberty Street to Duck Island.Hopewell Township and Lawrence Township service areas are not affected.Most of Ewing Township and Hamilton Township service areas are unaffected except for a small portion located along the Delaware River/Route 29.----------