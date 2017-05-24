Boil water advisory issued for Wilmington customers

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --A boil water advisory has been issued in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday.
The Delaware Office of Drinking Water and SUEZ, has issued a boil water advisory affecting certain customers north of Wilmington.
A statement was read, "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time."
The following list of communities are affected:
Buckingham Greene
Buckingham Heights
Carpenter Woods
Darley
Darley Woods
DelaView
Green Acres
Highland Woods
Hilton
Indian Field
Longview Farms
Meriden Northfield
Old Gate Lane
Princeton Estates
Ramblewood
Ryan Estate
Sherwood Green
Silvercroft
Stone Creek
Sunset Farms
Sutton Place
Timber Run
Timberwood
Top of the Hill Apts
Veale Tract
Wembley
Westerloo
Westwood
Windybush
Woodcroft
Woodside Hills
Woodview Village
Wycliffe
