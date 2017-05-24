Boil water advisory issued for Wilmington customers

A boil water advisory has been issued in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday.The Delaware Office of Drinking Water and SUEZ, has issued a boil water advisory affecting certain customers north of Wilmington.A statement was read, "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time."Buckingham GreeneBuckingham HeightsCarpenter WoodsDarleyDarley WoodsDelaViewGreen AcresHighland WoodsHiltonIndian FieldLongview FarmsMeriden NorthfieldOld Gate LanePrinceton EstatesRamblewoodRyan EstateSherwood GreenSilvercroftStone CreekSunset FarmsSutton PlaceTimber RunTimberwoodTop of the Hill AptsVeale TractWembleyWesterlooWestwoodWindybushWoodcroftWoodside HillsWoodview VillageWycliffe----------