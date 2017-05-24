NEWS

Boil water advisory issued for Wilmington customers

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
A boil water advisory has been issued in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday.

The Delaware Office of Drinking Water and SUEZ, has issued a boil water advisory affecting certain customers north of Wilmington.

A statement was read, "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time."
The following list of communities are affected:

Buckingham Greene
Buckingham Heights
Carpenter Woods
Darley
Darley Woods
DelaView
Green Acres
Highland Woods
Hilton
Indian Field
Longview Farms

Meriden Northfield
Old Gate Lane
Princeton Estates
Ramblewood
Ryan Estate
Sherwood Green
Silvercroft
Stone Creek
Sunset Farms
Sutton Place
Timber Run
Timberwood
Top of the Hill Apts

Veale Tract
Wembley
Westerloo
Westwood
Windybush
Woodcroft
Woodside Hills
Woodview Village
Wycliffe

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsboil orderwater
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions did not disclose meetings with Russian ambassador
Manchester victims include 8-year-old girl, college student
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Libyan official
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Authorities find bomb-making workshop in Abedi's home, officials say
More News
Top Stories
'Miracle' 2-year-old boy recovering after being shot 4 times
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
Day 2 of Creato deliberations ends with video review
A dramatic preview of Action News - Wednesday night at 11
Show More
House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured
Full jury seated for Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Philly police to move into former Inquirer, Daily News building
Phillies' female fans day at the ballpark
Standoff ends in Evesham Township, man in custody
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos