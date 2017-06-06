NEWS

Boil-water advisory lifted for residents in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials in New Jersey's capital city have lifted a boil-water advisory.

A problem with chlorine levels led officials to issue the advisory earlier Tuesday for parts of Trenton. City officials say a technical issue caused a drop in chlorine levels, and federal rules required the Trenton Water Works to test the quality over a period of time

Trenton covers just over 8 square miles (21 square kilometers), and has a population of about 84,000. The advisory affected about 35,000 people who mainly live along the Delaware River.

Citing false rumors being spread about the situation, Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson had urged residents to check with city officials about any concerns. He also stressed that the water was safe for bathing and use for laundry.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsboil orderTrenton
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Police ID boys involved in attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Exclusive: Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with Trump
Leaked NSA document is proof of Russian election hacking, top Dem says
More News
Top Stories
Police ID boys involved in attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Christie deputy, Goldman executive win NJ primaries
NJ Primary Election Results on 6abc.com
DA: Woman bought gun before she, 2 kids found shot amid fire
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
Show More
'I was frozen:' Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped
Family sues over unarmed man's shooting by Philly cop
Soccer association apologizes to girl DQ'd from tournament
Southwest Airlines 3-day sale; $79 flights from Philadelphia
96-year-old New Jersey poll worker inspires
More News
Photos
Family sues over unarmed man's shooting by Philly cop
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
More Photos