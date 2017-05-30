NEWS

Boxes of cigarettes stolen from Wawa in Wissinoming

Boxes of cigarettes stolen from Wawa in Wissinoming. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 30, 2017. (WPVI)

WISSINOMING (WPVI) --
A robber confronted a clerk who was about to close up a Wawa.

The holdup happened around midnight Monday in the 6000 block of Harbison Avenue in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

According to police, a man entered the store, walked behind the counter, and began picking up two boxes that were full of various cartons of cigarettes.

The cashier told him he wasn't allowed behind the counter. Police say that's when the man told her he had a gun and would shoot her.

The suspect the fled the store carrying two boxes. He was last seen in the 6000 block of Walker Street.

No gun was seen during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 35-45 years old, standing 5'8" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a green jacket over a blue hooded sweat shirt, gray winter cap and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to contact Det. Burkhimer the Philadelphia Police Northeast Detective Division: 215-686-3153 or -54.

