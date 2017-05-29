Boy, 14, shot and killed in Port Richmond

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street.
Police say the teenager was shot multiple times.
He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
