Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A 6-year-old boy was shot in the head and his mother was wounded after gunfire erupted in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

Police and medics were called to the 700 block of E. 6th Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say the little boy and his mother were inside a white SUV traveling on E. 6th Street. A gunman opened fired on their vehicle and they were shot.

The child was rushed to A.I. duPont Hospital in critical condition.

His mother, who is 31 years old, suffered a graze wound to the arm and was also taken to the hospital.

Police Chief Robert J. Tracy said enough is enough.

"The city is tired of it, the community is tired of it, the police are tired of it and as a result we have a 6-year-old that is in surgery right now," he said. "My prayers out to this child."

Tracy said he's confident the shooters will be caught. But, to do that, he says the Wilmington community needs to help aid in putting them behind bars.

"People need to be outraged, because I'm outraged," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Devon Jones at 302-576-6206.

