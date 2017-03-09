NEWS

Boy, 7, who helped save mom's life reunites with Burlco dispatcher

It was a triumphant reunion Wednesday night between a 7-year-old Burlington County boy and the 911 dispatcher who helped save his mom's life. (WPVI)

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) --
It was a triumphant reunion Wednesday night between a 7-year-old Burlington County boy and the 911 dispatcher who helped save his mom's life.

Last Friday, Rocco Regalbuto was at his Evesham Township home when his mom suffered an asthma attack.
Police in Evesham Township are calling a 7-year-old boy a true hero, and with good reason.



Rocco called 911 and spoke to Wade Stein. And the two teamed up to get Rocco's mom the help she needed.

The Burlington County Freeholders board presented Wednesday night Rocco and Stein with proclamations.

But Rocco's more impressed with what the kids at school are saying.

"And they said I'm the first kid at Richard L. Rice who was ever on the news," said Rocco.

"Rocco was pretty amazing. He was very calm for a 7-year-old. He knew his address right off the top of his head, so he made my job a whole lot easier," said Stein.

Officials say Rocco's story shows how important it is for every family to have a plan for emergencies.

