Boy finds special gift at father's gravesite
This is a story of a gift from beyond. For one young mom, from beyond her expectations. For one little boy, seemingly from beyond the grave. (WPVI)

This is a story of a gift from beyond.

For one young mom, from beyond her expectations.

For one little boy, seemingly from beyond the grave.

"The first thing he said when he opened up the present was 'Mommy I'm so excited to know what my daddy has left me,' " said Danielle Ogle, explaining her 2-year-old son Braxton's sheer joy when he saw a gift atop his father's grave in Fort Payne, Alabama.

His dad, Cody, died back in April in a car accident, and they visit his grave every day.

Usually she leaves toy cars for Braxton to play with there, as he used to do with his dad.

But a lawn mower ruined some of those cars, something cemetery worker Chris Blake wanted to remedy, with a new one.

"It's very special to know that there are actually still good people out in this world that want to do nice things for other people," said Ogle. "Just to see the smile on his face meant the world to me."

Of course little Braxton thought that was a gift from his dad.

Mr. Blake said he lost his dad when he was 4, and could relate to Braxton's pain.
