Boy raises money for teacher with cancer by baking cookies

A little boy's love and admiration for his teacher is going viral.
Six-year old Kiptin Fitzgerald is busy baking cookies these days.
He is raising money for his 30-year-old teacher and mother of two, Ashley Moore, who was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma last November.
When Kiptin recently visited her in the hospital in North Texas, he brought her some homemade cookies.
After he saw the joy it brought her, he told his mother he wanted to start a cookie company to raise money for Moore's medical bills.
All of the cookie proceeds go to Moore's care.
