NEWS

Boy saves family with 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' quote
EMBED </>More News Videos

A 4-year-old Miami boy alerted his mother to a fire, with the help of a phrase from a popular children's movie. (WPVI)

MIAMI (WPVI) --
A 4-year-old Miami boy alerted his mother to a fire, with the help of a phrase from a popular children's movie.

Mason Einhorn was with his 2-year-old brother Brody in the kitchen when a pizza box on top of the stove went up in flames.

Their mom, Michele, was in the next room just feet away when she heard Mason yelling "fire in the hole," a phrase from the movie Alvin and the Chipmunks.

"First I saw smoke, and then I saw a little fire and then I saw the big fire," she said.

Michelle was able to quickly put out the fire.

Mason was rewarded for his quick thinking with a trip to the fire department.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldrescue
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Post-Christmas Mall Disturbances
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
More News
Top Stories
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Post-Christmas Mall Disturbances
Call for justice in shooting death of South Philadelphia store owner
18-year-old charged in fatal Christmas Eve hit and run
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Baby dies days after parents' suspected drug overdose deaths
Show More
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
Drexel professor under fire for 'white genocide' tweet
NY Attorney General Hinders Trump Plan to Shutter Foundation
Jim Kenney reflects on year one as Philadelphia mayor
1 dead, 1 injured in Allentown stabbing
More News
Top Video
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
Call for justice in shooting death of South Philadelphia store owner
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
AccuWeather: Temps Soar Today
More Video