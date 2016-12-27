Boy saves family with 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' quote

A 4-year-old Miami boy alerted his mother to a fire, with the help of a phrase from a popular children's movie.Mason Einhorn was with his 2-year-old brother Brody in the kitchen when a pizza box on top of the stove went up in flames.Their mom, Michele, was in the next room just feet away when she heard Mason yelling "fire in the hole," a phrase from the movie Alvin and the Chipmunks."First I saw smoke, and then I saw a little fire and then I saw the big fire," she said.Michelle was able to quickly put out the fire.Mason was rewarded for his quick thinking with a trip to the fire department.