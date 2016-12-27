Boy saves family with 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' quote

MIAMI (WPVI) --A 4-year-old Miami boy alerted his mother to a fire, with the help of a phrase from a popular children's movie.
Mason Einhorn was with his 2-year-old brother Brody in the kitchen when a pizza box on top of the stove went up in flames.
Their mom, Michele, was in the next room just feet away when she heard Mason yelling "fire in the hole," a phrase from the movie Alvin and the Chipmunks.
"First I saw smoke, and then I saw a little fire and then I saw the big fire," she said.
Michelle was able to quickly put out the fire.
Mason was rewarded for his quick thinking with a trip to the fire department.