Bridesburg honors the fallen with Memorial Day tradition

Bridesburg honors the fallen with Memorial Day tradition. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on May 29, 2017. (WPVI)

BRIDESBURG (WPVI) --
The overcast skies matched the somber mood of dozens in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, who came out on Memorial Day to honor those who paid the ultimate price.

The day began with the placing of the wreath in the Most Holy Redeemer cemetery.

The ceremony was followed by the start of the annual Bridesburg Memorial Day parade.

First held in the mid-1940's, It's considered Philadelphia's oldest Memorial Day parade.

The young and old enjoyed seeing the high school marching bands, string bands, mid-century cars, local Girl Scout troops, and veterans.

"That's what you like to see, the young guys. The old guys will be here regardless, there's no way you are going to keep them away, but to see them bring out the kids and explain to the kids exactly what this day means," said Tom O'Brien, American Legion Post Commander, 5th District.

98-year-old veteran Albert Gannotta knows full well the purpose behind all of this.

"It's so important, because we are looking after all of our vets, those that are gone and those that are about to go," Gannotta said.

"Today is the day to remember all of these people who served and they all fought for our country. But since they fought for our country I feel so bad for the people who lost their lives, and I just want to give them a big thanks for serving," said Iyonna Brown.

The weather did little to dampen the cherished tradition.

"The weather was not an issue. We come rain or shine because it's tradition, and it's important to honor these men and women on this special day," said Monica Polaski.

