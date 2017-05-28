NEWS

Brother and sister murdered in Port Richmond

Man and woman murdered in Port Richmond. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 28, 2017.

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
A neighborhood is in shock after a brother and sister are murdered inside their home in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The woman was described as the most giving woman, a former foster mother to children, and a woman of God, who neighbors say was discovered dead by a family member Sunday morning.

"It's sad to see that it was her, she was really loved and it's a shame that this had to happen to her," said Chonte Lockett.

This was not what residents were expecting to wake up to.

A flood of cop cars, yellow tape and flashing lights were seen on the 1900 block of Clearfield Street around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Residents were learning a 49-year-old woman described as the friendliest of neighbors was executed in her own home.

"If you were hungry, needed money or a place to stay she was the person you could just go to. It's just sad to see that this happened to Miss Tina," said Lockett.

Her neighbors say Florence Pompey, also called Miss Tina lived here with her brother.

Detectives say the pair were both shot in the head, the 54-year-old man was also shot in his stomach.

Mary Perez returned late Saturday night to find everything unusually quiet next door.

She said, "It was a little bit strange because she used to get up 6 a.m. and play her gospel music and she's always singing to God."

Another neighbor, Janett Figueora said, "It's still hard to believe that someone would do that to another human being."

It's not clear if the pair knew their killer or the motive behind their execution, but it's left many asking, why did she have to suffer for whatever this was.

It's not clear when the shooting took place, but residents seem to think it happened sometime over the weekend.

So far, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

