Bucks County elementary school janitor is contest finalist

NEWTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Cleaning up a school is a big job, but somebody's got to do it.
And one local janitor is so good, he was chosen for a national contest.
An assembly was held Thursday at Newtown Elementary School in Bucks County to announce Ted Qualli as a finalist for "Cintas Janitor of the Year."
He's worked with the district for more than 45 years.
Qualli is not just a custodian, but also works as a maintenance mechanic.
Everyone at the school calls Qualli an "awesome guy."
His description on the Cinta's website reads: "Described as the glue that keeps the school together, Ted Qualli has a special place in the hearts of Newtown Elementary' s students and staff. From getting balls off the roof to helping a teacher jump their car, he plays many roles and cares a great deal for the students who walk through the door each day. As a veteran, he can be seen showing his old uniform to students on Veteran's Day and teaching them about his service to our country. He is also an avid gardener and each year brings in plants lovingly grown in his home garden for every student and teaches them how to care for them. But perhaps the most impressive thing about Ted? He calls every one of Newtown's 850 students by name."
