NEWS

Bucks County elementary school janitor is contest finalist

NEWTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Cleaning up a school is a big job, but somebody's got to do it.

And one local janitor is so good, he was chosen for a national contest.

An assembly was held Thursday at Newtown Elementary School in Bucks County to announce Ted Qualli as a finalist for "Cintas Janitor of the Year."

He's worked with the district for more than 45 years.

Qualli is not just a custodian, but also works as a maintenance mechanic.

Everyone at the school calls Qualli an "awesome guy."

His description on the Cinta's website reads: "Described as the glue that keeps the school together, Ted Qualli has a special place in the hearts of Newtown Elementary' s students and staff. From getting balls off the roof to helping a teacher jump their car, he plays many roles and cares a great deal for the students who walk through the door each day. As a veteran, he can be seen showing his old uniform to students on Veteran's Day and teaching them about his service to our country. He is also an avid gardener and each year brings in plants lovingly grown in his home garden for every student and teaches them how to care for them. But perhaps the most impressive thing about Ted? He calls every one of Newtown's 850 students by name."

To vote for Ted Qualli visit http://www.cintas.com/customer_applications/janitoroftheyear/vote.aspx

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsschool
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman killed by train in midst of modeling shoot
Toddler dies after wandering outside in cold overnight
How Russian agents allegedly directed massive Yahoo cyberattack
Caught on camera: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
Fmr. Delco day care worker accused of pushing girl appears in court
More News
Top Stories
Officials seek to find owners of 50,000 stolen items
Fmr. Delco day care worker accused of pushing girl appears in court
Trump's budget: Build up military, build the wall
Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Villanova Mentality: Nova Nation cautiously optimistic
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
Mom arrested after boy home alone starts fire in Upper Darby apt.
Show More
Police: Armed man robs 2 Philadelphia food trucks
WATCH: Amtrak train sends wave of snow onto passengers
10-year-old boy dies after being trapped in snow pile from late-winter storm
Trump adviser Roger Stone involved in hit-and-run
Another federal judge blocks Trump's travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos