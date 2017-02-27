NEWS

Bucks County nurse accused of secretly recording patients

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A Bucks County nurse is accused of secretly photographing and videotaping eight people including a teenager during dermatology appointments in Lower Makefield Township.

Authorities say 45-year-old James Close recorded all the victims on his personal iPhone without their consent.

The incidents occurred at Penn Medicine Dermatology on the 1000 block of Floral Vale Boulevard.

Officials say back in February, a 17-year-old girl was receiving treatment for a skin disorder at the facility. Close, employed as a licensed practical nurse, was the technician assigned for her treatments.

According to officials, while undressed for her treatment, the teen noticed an iPhone lying on the ground by her feet. The iPhone was recording video. She turned the phone over to staff at the facility.

Authorities say the phone belonged to Close.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators say they found approximately 18 videos on Close's phone which depicted the teen and seven additional victims who received treatment under his care.

Authorities say three additional videos of the teen were found on Close's phone dating back to January.

The seven other victims are described as adult females.

Along with charges filed in February, authorities have announced 43 additional counts involving the original victim and the seven others.

Close remains at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, 10 percent cash.

