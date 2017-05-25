Police are investigating a burglary at William Penn Charter School in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the school, located in the 3000 block of School House Lane.Action News is told the break-in occurred in an office area on campus.A security guard told police he saw four teenage suspects running from the area while he was making his rounds.It was not immediately clear if anything was taken.There have been no arrests.----------