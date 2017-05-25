NEWS

Burglary reported at William Penn Charter School in East Falls section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Burglar targets Penn Charter: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on May 25, 2017. (WPVI)

EAST FALLS (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a burglary at William Penn Charter School in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the school, located in the 3000 block of School House Lane.

Action News is told the break-in occurred in an office area on campus.

A security guard told police he saw four teenage suspects running from the area while he was making his rounds.

It was not immediately clear if anything was taken.

There have been no arrests.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Reporter allegedly body-slammed by GOP candidate speaks out
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Action News 10am LIVE UPDATE
Man dead after being shot 6 times in Olney
More News
Top Stories
Man linked to girl's killing charged in NJ home invasion
Suspect ID'd after standoff, arrest at CVS store in Delco
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Periods of Rain Today and Tonight
Man dead after being shot 6 times in Olney
Could you spot the warning signs of drug use?
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
Police: Bartender arrested for selling drugs in Radnor
Show More
Action News Investigation: Training U.S. Air Marshals
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
'Miracle' 2-year-old boy recovering after being shot 4 times
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Suspect ID'd after standoff, arrest at CVS store in Delco
Man dead after being shot 6 times in Olney
Man linked to girl's killing charged in NJ home invasion
More Video