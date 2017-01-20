NEWS

Camden Co. cop charged after daughter, 8, shot
EMBED </>More News Videos

Camden County authorities are investigating the sudden death of an 8-year-old girl in Stratford.

STRATFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a New Jersey police officer left his personal .357-caliber revolver loaded and unsecured on a shelf before his 8-year-old daughter was fatally shot.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced child endangerment charges Friday against Kenneth Righter, of Stratford.

Righter also worked as an assistant firearms instructor.

He has been suspended from the Stratford Police Department.

The girl, Sailor, was found by a sibling on New Year's Eve. Righter's other children were 14 and 17 at the time of the shooting.

Righter's attorney says it's a "very, very difficult time" for the family. He says the charges will be addressed "through the context of the system."
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsdeath investigationchild deathStratford
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least 217 Arrested Amid Trump Inauguration Day Protests
Senate Confirms Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security
Over 90 arrested in DC protests near inauguration
2 dead after house fire in Chester
More News
Top Stories
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Delaware River Bridge closed due to structural problem
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
Senate confirms retired Gen. James Mattis for defense secretary
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
Over 90 arrested in DC protests near inauguration
Show More
Philadelphians protest inauguration of Donald Trump
Delaware welcomes Joe Biden home after decades in Washington
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
AccuWeather: Cloudy Weekend, Strong Nor'easter Arriving
2 dead after house fire in Chester
More News
Top Video
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
VIDEO/TEXT: President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
Philadelphians protest inauguration of Donald Trump
2 dead after house fire in Chester
More Video