Car lost in parking garage for 6 months in UK

If you have ever lost your car in a parking deck, you will be able to relate to this story.A man in the United Kingdom lost his friend's BMW in a Manchester parking garage for six months.He had driven from Scotland to Manchester for a rock concert and forgot where he parked the car.He searched all of the parking garages in the area for five days.The owner eventually reported it lost.Manchester Police found the vehicle half a year later.The parking fees have been estimated at more than $6,000.