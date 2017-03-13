A father was shot and killed in front of his wife and 10-year-old daughter after being carjacked Saturday because the killer didn't know how to use a manual transmission, police said.It happened just before midnight near Richcrest Dr. and Greenbriar Park in Houston, Texas.Pedro Aguilar, 47, was in his car on the street in front of an apartment complex when two men in their late teens to early 20's approached him to carjack him, police said.They weren't able to get the car to drive because it was a manual transmission, not an automatic, and shot the man in anger, police said.The victim died at the scene.The two men fled the scene.