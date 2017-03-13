NEWS

Man killed because carjacker was mad over manual transmission

EMBED </>More News Videos

Man killed because carjacker is mad over manual transmission.

HOUSTON, TX. --
A father was shot and killed in front of his wife and 10-year-old daughter after being carjacked Saturday because the killer didn't know how to use a manual transmission, police said.

It happened just before midnight near Richcrest Dr. and Greenbriar Park in Houston, Texas.

Pedro Aguilar, 47, was in his car on the street in front of an apartment complex when two men in their late teens to early 20's approached him to carjack him, police said.

They weren't able to get the car to drive because it was a manual transmission, not an automatic, and shot the man in anger, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

The two men fled the scene.
Related Topics:
newscrimecarjackingmurderu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 hurt in house fire in North Philadelphia
Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by new documentary
Unsolved double murder haunts Indiana town
GOP congressman defends racially charged tweet against critics
Kellyanne Conway doesn't have 'any evidence' of surveillance claims
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: A Major Winter Storm Arrives Overnight
Philadelphia declares snow emergency starting Monday night
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
Snow emergencies announced ahead of storm
2 fmr. Penn St. administrators plead guilty in abuse case
QB Nick Foles returning to Philadelphia Eagles
Person struck and killed by tour bus in Vineland, NJ
Show More
2 hurt in house fire in North Philadelphia
PennDOT, Philadelphia crews ready for the storm
Travelers scramble, PHL busy ahead of winter storm
Shoppers stock up as the winter storm approaches
School bus hits traffic signal in NE Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Travelers scramble, PHL busy ahead of winter storm
School bus hits traffic signal in NE Philadelphia
PennDOT, Philadelphia crews ready for the storm
More Video