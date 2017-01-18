NEWS

Charges filed in Delaware County dog abuse

Charges have been filed in the horrific abuse of a dog in Collingdale, Delaware County. (WPVI)

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Charges have been filed in the horrific abuse of a dog in Collingdale, Delaware County.

The dog named Dolores was beaten dozens of times.

Her leg was broken so badly it now needs to be amputated.

She was left in a filthy room without food or water, but was finally rescued on Friday night.

Despite all she's suffered, her rescuers say Dolores is still a sweet dog, who is affectionate and loving.

She's been cared for by Justice Rescue in Delaware County, which is collecting donations for her care.
