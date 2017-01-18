Charges filed in Delaware County dog abuse

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --Charges have been filed in the horrific abuse of a dog in Collingdale, Delaware County.
The dog named Dolores was beaten dozens of times.
Her leg was broken so badly it now needs to be amputated.
She was left in a filthy room without food or water, but was finally rescued on Friday night.
Despite all she's suffered, her rescuers say Dolores is still a sweet dog, who is affectionate and loving.
She's been cared for by Justice Rescue in Delaware County, which is collecting donations for her care.