NEWS

Chester police department stretched thin, mayor says not true

By
CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Chester Police Department is being stretched thin.

A number of officers retired at the end of the year; now, the department is staffed well below the 106 officers its budgeted for.

22nd and Howard brought Chester its first murder of 2017.

For a city of 34,000 with one of the highest per-capita murder rates in the country, there are currently only three people in the detective division.

"Presently there's a captain's detective and two active detectives right now," Corporal Steve Byrne of the Fraternal Order of Police said.

Budgeted for over 100 officers, the force has 72.

"Over the past year we lost about 20, and probably a dozen or so just the other day," Chester Police Chief James Nolan said.

A new year brought a wave of retirements, as the department deals with budget constraints and waits for a new contract from the city.

Their old one expired New Year's Eve.

"We're manning as much as we can and people are pulling double duty in some places, until we can make some transfers and changes," Nolan said.

Out of town in Harrisburg, Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland spoke to Action News by phone.

"We're not short-staffed. We knew that there were officers going to retire, so we simply redeployed some of our officers. We do have 72 able bodied police officers who are capable of doing the job and who are doing the job. So I'm very confident in their abilities," Kirkland said.

Community activist and former mayor John Linder says residents are concerned. He says everyone is talking about this situation.

Linder says this is a public safety issue.

"Being short-staffed increases the vulnerability," Linder said.

"Of course, it makes me feel unsafe. There's not enough police officers, there's too many people who do so many types of crimes," resident Danielle Mills said.

Last year, Chester had 27 homicides, which is lower than previous years, but only 1/3 were closed.

Top officials say the issue is it takes time to get qualified police recruits trained and ready to patrol, but assure residents, they shouldn't be worried.

Mayor Kirkland says a contract for police will be coming soon.

Meanwhile, top brass says a class of recruits will finish going through the academy later this month and will add ten more officers.
Related Topics:
newspa. newspoliceChester
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman struck and killed in Montco ID'd
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
Trump Casts Doubt Over 'So-Called' Russian Hacking
Multi-alarm fire at Lehigh County greenhouse
More News
Top Stories
Woman accused of stalking NJ family appears in court
Multi-alarm fire at Lehigh County greenhouse
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Murder case dismissed against fmr. wrestler Snuka
Suspect in trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'
911 call in NJ killing: "Oh my God, she was murdered"
Brian Dawkins named as Hall of Fame finalist
Show More
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground following school fight
Bridge repair disrupts New Jersey businesses
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
Conestoga hazing incident settled on lesser charges
Woman struck and killed in Montco ID'd
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos