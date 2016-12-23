NEWS

Chester police pull over drivers to hand out turkeys, not tickets

EMBED </>More News Videos

In Chester, Pennsylvania, police were pulled over drivers Thursday morning not to hand out traffic tickets. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
In Chester, Pennsylvania, police pulled over drivers Thursday morning not to hand out traffic tickets.

Rather, they gave out turkeys!

The Department and City Council say they wanted to do something special to lift up the spirits of local families during the holiday season.

On Thursday, they handed out 100 turkeys to random, unsuspecting drivers.

"It's a good opportunity for the community and the police to come together, and do something good for each other. It's good for me to talk to them and receive from them and have contact from them," said Hasan McKinney of Chester. "And it's good for them to bring me a gift on behalf of the city."

The effort also supported a local business.

The city bought all 100 turkeys from the Fare & Square grocery store in Chester.
