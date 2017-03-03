A child and two other people are hospitalized after a smoky house fire in the Kensington section of PhiladelphiaThe blaze broke out at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of E Street.Action News is told firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from one row house on the block.At some point, officials say, a neighbor handed a child to a firefighter on the scene.It was not immediately clear if the child was rescued from the burning home by that neighbor.The youngster was taken by medics to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the child's gender, age or condition.Firefighters also rescued two occupants from inside the home.Video from Chopper 6 HD over the scene showed crews transporting one person on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.They were also performing what appeared to CPR on another person on the porch of the home.Both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There was no word on their conditions.Action News is told firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one home.Fire investigators remained on the scene working to determine the cause.------