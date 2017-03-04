NEWS

Child critical, parents hurt in West Oak Lane house fire

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
A child is critical and their parents are hospitalized after a house fire in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles lined the 6500 block of North Bouvier Street after the fire started around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

"I just saw them carrying two people to the hospital," said Jasmine Jacobs of North Philadelphia.

Neighbors and friends of residents huddled in the frigid cold, anxiously awaiting word of any victims.

Action News spoke with a group of young girls who feared for their friend, who they believed lived in the home.

"She said that she just hopes she's going to be OK," said Sanya Wilson of North Philadelphia.

They later learned their 13-year-old friend was not among the injured. However, fire officials later confirmed a young victim was rescued just in the nick of time.

The child was found in a bedroom and taken to the hospital, along with their parents.

"Companies encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors. Companies made a Herculean effort to get to a young child," said Deputy Fire Commissioner Anthony J. Sneidar.

The child is in critical but stable condition.

"We were fortunate to get to this young child, and hopefully in time that we've made a difference here," said Sneidar.

