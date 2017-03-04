Child critically injured in West Oak Lane house fire

A child was critically injured in a house fire in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Bouvier Street.First responders reported heavy fire showing from both floors of a two-story house.Firefighters "made a Herculean effort to get to young child", who was found critically injured in the fire in her upstairs bedroom.The fire was brought under control at 6:57 p.m., officials say.The child was taken to Einstein Medical Center.The victim's parents are OK.No word yet on the cause of the fire.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for the latest on this developing story.------