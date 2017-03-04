NEWS

Child critically injured in West Oak Lane house fire

WEST OAK LANE --
A child was critically injured in a house fire in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Bouvier Street.

First responders reported heavy fire showing from both floors of a two-story house.

Firefighters "made a Herculean effort to get to young child", who was found critically injured in the fire in her upstairs bedroom.

The fire was brought under control at 6:57 p.m., officials say.

The child was taken to Einstein Medical Center.

The victim's parents are OK.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for the latest on this developing story.
------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newshouse firechild injured
Load Comments
NEWS
Memorial honors life of Sgt. Robert Wilson III
2 rescued after car flips in North Philadelphia
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
Man struck and killed in Pottstown ID'd; 1 driver still at large
More News
Top Stories
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Hundreds of supporters rally for Trump in Bensalem
Memorial honors life of Sgt. Robert Wilson III
Philadelphia woman charged in possible road rage stabbing
Officials: Delaware River Bridge on track to reopen in April
AccuWeather: Not As Harsh Sunday
Man struck and killed in Pottstown ID'd; 1 driver still at large
Show More
2 hurt in stabbing at Atlantic City casino
3 displaced after SW Philadelphia apartment fire
Snow squalls cause deadly pileup, injuries on Pa. interstates
Fire damages home in Tioga-Nicetown
Video captures massive North Jersey fire; child killed
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos