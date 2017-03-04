NEWS

Child killed, man hurt in massive North Jersey fire

The six-alarm fire ripped through homes and a church in Union City, NJ starting around 1 a.m. Saturday. (WPVI)

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A child was killed and a man seriously hurt in an overnight fire in northern New Jersey.

The six-alarm fire ripped through homes and a church in Union City, starting around 1 a.m. Saturday.

It began at a home on Summit Avenue and the wind sent embers to a nearby church, Sts. Joseph and Michael parish at Central Avenue and 14th Street, and surrounding areas.

Consumed by flames, the church steeple collapsed onto the street below. Power lines also were down in the area.

The fire started a block away in two 3-story frame houses at Summit Avenue and 14th Street.
Officials say the child who died was in one of those homes.

The fire was placed under control later Saturday morning, but firefighters remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

Police advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
