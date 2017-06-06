NEWS

Child shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

060617-wpvi-child-shot-wilmington-4pm-video (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A child was shot in the head and his mother was wounded after gunfire erupted in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

Police and medics were called to the 700 block of E. 6th Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The child has been rushed to A.I. duPont Hospital. There was no word on his condition.

His mother suffered a graze wound to the arm and was also taken to the hospital.

There was a Ford Explorer on the scene with its windows shot out, but there was no word on if the victims were in the vehicle.

The circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsshootingWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's message to Comey: 'I wish him luck'
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice
NJ Transit bus driver shot, killed in Gloucester Co.
Bucks Co. man convicted in 'gifted' girl sex assault case
More News
Top Stories
NJ Transit bus driver shot, killed in Gloucester Co.
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped; 'I was frozen'
5 Pennsbury students hospitalized for possible chemical exposure
Police: Girl abducted in NE Philadelphia, later released
Bucks Co. man convicted in 'gifted' girl sex assault case
Police: Woman shot in Upper Darby apparently targeted
Show More
Southwest Airlines 3-day sale; $79 flights from Philadelphia
Man attacks Paris police with tool at Notre Dame 'for Syria'
Boil-water advisory issued for Trenton residents
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Spotty Showers Today
Who is Reality Winner, the woman accused of leaking secret intel
More News
Top Video
NJ Transit bus driver shot, killed in Gloucester Co.
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
Police: Woman shot in Upper Darby apparently targeted
Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped; 'I was frozen'
More Video