Child shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington

A child was shot in the head and his mother was wounded after gunfire erupted in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.Police and medics were called to the 700 block of E. 6th Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.The child has been rushed to A.I. duPont Hospital. There was no word on his condition.His mother suffered a graze wound to the arm and was also taken to the hospital.There was a Ford Explorer on the scene with its windows shot out, but there was no word on if the victims were in the vehicle.The circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.