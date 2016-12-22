NEWS

Children home when mother was fatally shot in Camden apartment
Children were home when their mother was shot once in the head inside their Camden apartment. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Action News has learned that children were home when their mother was shot once in the head inside their Camden apartment.

The woman is the second person to have been killed inside that same apartment unit since November.

The 34-year-old victim was found by Camden County Police at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the Ablett Village Apartments on River Avenue near East State Street.

One neighbor told Action News the lights from police vehicles arriving in the neighborhood caught her attention.

"I looked out the window and I saw them taking a stretcher to the ambulance," said Mary Mitchell. "There were a lot of cops and stuff here."

The woman was rushed to Cooper University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:41 p.m., the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman's name has not been released.

Throughout the night, investigators from Camden County Police and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office remained on the scene, trying to piece together what happened.



On November 6th a 27-year-old man died of stab wounds he sustained on the second floor of that same apartment. 33-year-old Darrell Townsend is charged in his death.

And just two days ago there was another homicide nearby, on the 1200 block of East State Street. 29-year-old Shaun Johnson was shot early Tuesday morning and died from his injuries.

2016 has been a violent year in city wide. Camden's homicide rate is up 29 percent from last year.

Police say nearly half the cases remain unsolved, in large part because witnesses don't talk to detectives.

Police have made no arrests in Wednesday night's murder.

Anyone with information about the case was being asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Convery at (856) 365-3279 or Camden County Police Detective Donlon at (856) 757-7420.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
