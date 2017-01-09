Church property vandalized in Bustleton

Some vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage at a church in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.The Action Cam was at Bethesda Presbyterian Church where it appears several cars drove all over the property.You can see the deep ruts they left behind.Worshippers at the church, in the 800 block of Red Lion Road discovered the mess when they came to services on Sunday morning."Total disgust that someone to do this to a church no less, to vandalize a property like this. It's just incredible to me that people do this kind of stuff," said church elder Stan Schofield.Police are investigating.Church officials say they do have insurance, but aren't yet sure if it would cover the cost to repair damage like this.