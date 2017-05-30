NEWS

Clerk shot, suspect sought in 7-Eleven robbery in Tacony

Store clerk shot and wounded: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on May 30, 2017.

TACONY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery and shooting in Tacony that left a convenience store employee hospitalized.

It happened at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday inside the 7-Eleven store in the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue.


Two employees were in the store at the time. No customers were present.

Police say a suspect wearing a mask that covered half his face walked into the store, pointed a gun at the workers and demanded cash.

A second, fully masked suspect who was carrying a duffel bag waited outside as a lookout.

Philadelphia Police are investigating a violent robbery in Tacony that left a convenience store employee hospitalized and one suspect still at large.



One employee complied with the suspect's demands, police say, while the other turned his back and put his hands up.

Police say the suspect outside then threw his duffel bag into the store.

The armed suspect started loading the cash and told the employee to open another register, which the employee said he wasn't able to do.

That's when, police say, the suspect got upset and opened fire.

"I guess the shooter got mad - frustrated - and he fired one time at the employee," said Philadelphia Police Captain George Fuchs. "And the employee got hit in the upper right arm area. After that, the shooter fired another shot into the ceiling."

Both suspects fled east on Disston Street with the duffel bag loaded with cash. There was no immediate word how much was taken.

Police and medics arrived within minutes.

The injured clerk was taken to Aria-Jefferson Health's Torresdale facility and is listed in stable condition.

Officers and K-9 units searched streets and alleys in the area.

One man was found on a roof and taken into custody. So far police are calling him a person of interest.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from inside the store.

So far there have been no arrests.

