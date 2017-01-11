NEWS

Closed Captioning Concerns for 6abc/WPVI-TV

IMMEDIATE CONTACT INFORMATION

PHONE: 215-878-9700 - Telephone number for purposes of receiving and responding immediately to any closed captioning concerns.
FAX: 215-581-5766 - Fax number for purposes of receiving and responding immediately to any closed captioning concerns.
EMAIL: closed.captioning@wpvi.com - Email address for purposes of receiving and responding immediately to any closed captioning concerns.


WRITTEN COMPLAINT CONTACT INFORMATION

NAME: Niki Hawkins - Name of person with primary responsibility for captioning issues who can ensure compliance with rules.

TITLE: Public Affairs Manager - Title of person or office with primary responsibility for captioning issues who can ensure compliance with rules.
ADDRESS: - Postal mailing address of person or office with primary responsibility for captioning issues who can ensure compliance with rules.

WPVI-TV/6abc
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, Pa 19131

Phone: 215-581-4517
Telephone number of person or office with primary responsibility for captioning issues who can ensure compliance with rules.

Fax: 215-581-5758
Fax number of person or office with primary responsibility for captioning issues who can ensure compliance with rules.

