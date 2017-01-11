Closed Captioning Concerns for 6abc/WPVI-TV

IMMEDIATE CONTACT INFORMATION
PHONE: 215-878-9700
FAX: 215-581-5766
EMAIL: closed.captioning@wpvi.com
WRITTEN COMPLAINT CONTACT INFORMATION
NAME: Niki Hawkins
TITLE: Public Affairs Manager
ADDRESS:
WPVI-TV/6abc
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, Pa 19131
Phone: 215-581-4517
Telephone number of person or office with primary responsibility for captioning issues who can ensure compliance with rules.
Fax: 215-581-5758
Fax number of person or office with primary responsibility for captioning issues who can ensure compliance with rules.
