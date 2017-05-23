Closing arguments under way in David Creato murder trial

CAMDEN, N.J. --Closing arguments have started in the case of a New Jersey man accused of killing his son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.
Defense lawyers argued Tuesday that prosecutors failed to show that 23-year-old David Creato was guilty, stressing that they had to prove their case "beyond a reasonable doubt, not probably, not could of, not might of."
Prosecutors will deliver their argument later Tuesday.
RELATED VIDEO: Police video shows D.J. Creato learning son's body found
Creato has maintained his 3-year-old son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy's body was found hours later in a wooded area by the Cooper River.
Prosecutors say the boy's neon green socks were clean, which would be impossible if he had wandered away from home.
