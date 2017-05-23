Closing arguments under way in David Creato murder trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1919602" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jurors watch video of DJ Creato: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at noon on April 26.

Closing arguments have started in the case of a New Jersey man accused of killing his son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.Defense lawyers argued Tuesday that prosecutors failed to show that 23-year-old David Creato was guilty, stressing that they had to prove their case "beyond a reasonable doubt, not probably, not could of, not might of."Prosecutors will deliver their argument later Tuesday.Creato has maintained his 3-year-old son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy's body was found hours later in a wooded area by the Cooper River.Prosecutors say the boy's neon green socks were clean, which would be impossible if he had wandered away from home.----------