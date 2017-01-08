Coast Guard crews rescue 2 men from boat that ran aground

The Coast Guard has come to the rescue of two men who were stranded when their boat ran aground in southern New Jersey.Officials say the 16-foot boat became disabled Saturday night in the waters of Mannington Meadows, which is about four miles north of Salem. The men had been out duck hunting since early morning and used a cellphone to call 911 after they got stranded.An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was launched early Sunday from Coast Guard Air Station, and the crew managed to hoist the men from their boat a short time later.The men, who live in Pennsville, were not injured in the incident. Their names have not been released.