College: Feces swastika found in gender-neutral bathroom

(Shutterstock)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. --
One of the top art schools in the U.S. is investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti made out of human waste was found in a gender-neutral bathroom.

WJAR-TV reports that the Rhode Island School of Design told students the swastika was discovered over the weekend in a dormitory bathroom.

The college, known as RISD, says in a statement that the level of "disrespect and vitriol is completely unacceptable." Public safety officials are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a hate crime.

The school says it has met with students on the dorm floor and has encouraged those with information to come forward.

